Nabbed terrorist linked to J&K BJP Minority Morcha IT cell

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 04, 2022, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Police said the arrested terrorist Talib Hussain Shah had been on their radar for more than a month.

One of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists captured in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday was an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NDTV reported. He was also heading the party's Minority Morcha social media cell in Jammu, it said. Talib Hussain Shah and his accomplice were captured by the villagers in the Reasi district this morning and handed them over to the police.

Details What did Police reveal about the case?

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the arrested LeT terrorists in Reasi. They said two AK 47 rifles, six sticky bombs, a pistol, and an IED with a remote were among the arms and ammunition recovered from them. However, the police didn't divulge anything related to their association with BJP.

Official Shah was on their radar for over a month: Police

According to the police, Shah had been on their radar for more than a month after they suspected him of being involved in two bombings and the killing of a civilian in Rajouri district. "We suspected his involvement in a sticky bomb attack at Kotranka and also the killing of a civilian," said ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

BJP How did BJP react to the development?

The BJP blamed online membership that is allowing people to join the party without any background check. "A new issue has come up with this arrest," party spokesman RS Pathania said. "I'd say this is a new model...entering the BJP, gaining access, doing recce...there was even a plot to kill the top leadership, that was busted by the police," he said.

Statement Falsely implicating BJP new modus-operandi for terror outfits: Raina

BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina denied Shah's association with the party. He said falsely implicating the party is a new modus-operandi for Pakistan-based terror outfits. "Shah was neither an active member nor a primary member of the BJP," Raina said adding that Shah visited BJP headquarters in Jammu as a reporter for his interviews.

Appointment BJP Minority Morcha order says the contrary

According to NDTV report, the BJP appointed Shah to oversee the party's IT and social media in Jammu on May 9. "Talib Hussain Shah, at Draj Kotranka, budhan, District Rajouri, shall be the new IT & Social Media Incharge BJP Minority Mocha, Jammu Province, with immediate effect," reads an order by Minority Morcha. Later, Shah was seen posing with senior BJP leaders including Raina.

Reward Cash rewards announced for villagers

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor and the J&K's police chief have announced cash rewards of Rs 5. lakh and Rs. 2 lakh respectively for the villagers of Reasi and commended their bravery. "I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists," tweeted Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Police chief Dilbagh Singh also lauded the villagers for capturing the terrorists.