Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inducts two ministers in cabinet

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 09, 2022, 08:31 pm 2 min read

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday extended his cabinet for the first time since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition came to power in the state once again last year. He admitted two legislators from his party and reshuffled the positions of other ministers. The new ministers include Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa.

Cabinet What is the strength of Sarma's cabinet?

The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad has two and United Peoples' Party Liberal one. The ministers administered the oath of office and secrecy from Governor Jagdish Mukhi. The newly-inducted ministers include Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa while portfolios of existing ministers have been changed.

Induction Who is Jayanta Malla Baruah?

Jayanta Malla Baruah, 40, switched to the BJP alongside Sarma in 2015. He was previously heading the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Sarma's political secretary before being appointed minister. He now has departments for public health engineering, tourism, skill, employment, and entrepreneurship. "I will continue to serve the people to the best of my ability," he stated, delighted with his new role.

Information Another new addition to the cabinet-Garlosa

Nandita Garlosa, 45, is a first-time legislator with a background in science. She obtained a master's degree in Zoology. She has been granted the departments of power, mines and minerals, cooperation, and indigenous and tribal faith and culture.

Details What does the rule say about cabinet expansion?

According to the constitution, CM Sarma had the liberty to add four more members to the ministry. However, he has decided to add only two ministers during this first expansion. The current Assam Cabinet includes 13 ministers from BJP, two from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one from United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Twitter Post You can check the full list of Ministers here

Assam cabinet reshuffle | Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah inducted into the cabinet as ministers. pic.twitter.com/BGlRiNrTVP — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022