Pooja Bhatt to get candid in new podcast; see here

Bollywood actor, director, and producer Pooja Bhatt is all set to make her podcast debut with The Pooja Bhatt Show. The weekly podcast will be the first project of a new joint venture between iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media Asia, which aims to create multilingual podcasts featuring prominent Asian talent. The show will premiere in late September on iHeartPodcast platforms.

Show details Podcast to explore voices from all corners of film industry The Pooja Bhatt Show promises an in-depth exploration of the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry. The podcast will feature a wide range of voices from directors and superstars to spot boys and background dancers, offering a comprehensive view of India's movie industry. "I'm thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show. There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry," Bhatt said in a statement about her upcoming venture.

Show focus Bhatt aims to spotlight amazing people behind Indian culture Bhatt, who made her acting debut at 17 with Daddy, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, said she wanted to shine a spotlight on the amazing people helping push Indian culture forward. She also expressed excitement about sharing her own journey alongside the stories of others who shaped her career. The podcast will be produced by Epilogue and distributed by iHeartPodcasts.