Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' bounces back; crosses ₹120cr by Day-10   

Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has become a box office sensation. The sports drama, directed by RS Prasanna, has reportedly earned ₹122.65 crore in just 10 days since its release on June 20. The film tells the inspiring story of a basketball coach training players with special needs and also stars Genelia D'Souza.

Box office performance The film's day-wise collection The film's earnings have been consistent, with a significant jump on its second Sunday (Day 10) when it raked in ₹14.5 crore. This steady rise indicates that audiences are truly connecting with this heartfelt story. The film's day-wise collection started at ₹10.7 crore on Day 1 and reached a peak of ₹27.25 crore on Day 3 before settling into a steady pattern for the rest of the week. It bounced back again on its second weekend.

Special screenings Khan, Shashi Tharoor attended special screening; Prez Murmu praised film Recently, Khan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. After the show, Khan said, "All of us are delighted. This film, which we have made with so much love, is touching the hearts of people so deeply." Tharoor praised it as "an emotional and heartwarming movie" and described Khan's performance as "first-class." The film also impressed President Droupadi Murmu at a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.