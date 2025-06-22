Aamir's 'Sitaare...' gets post-midnight shows due to huge demand

Aamir Khan 's latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its box office performance. The film opened with a decent collection of ₹10.7 crore on Friday but saw an unprecedented jump on Saturday, prompting several multiplexes to add post-midnight shows, per Bollywood Hungama. The movie is directed by RS Prasanna.

Box office surge Film's total earnings expected to be around ₹32.2 crore The film, which is a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 Taare Zameen Par, reportedly saw a jump of over 100% on its second day. It collected an estimated ₹21.5 crore on Saturday, bringing its total earnings to around ₹32.2 crore by the end of Day 2. The film's advance booking for Sunday was also reported to be strong, indicating that it could cross the ₹50 crore mark over the weekend.

Demand surge Several multiplexes added post-midnight shows for the film Several theaters in Mumbai, including PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR Lower Parel, Maxus Kandivali, and Metro Inox, added post-midnight shows of Sitaare Zameen Par to meet the demand, added the report. The trend of introducing such late-night shows is a recent phenomenon that started after the pandemic, with films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Animal (2023), Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) also getting midnight screenings.

Film details 'Sitaare Zameen Par' features a fresh ensemble cast Sitaare Zameen Par is an official remake of the Spanish film Campeones and features a fresh ensemble cast of 10 newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Read our review of the movie here.