Actor Genelia Deshmukh recently opened up about the lack of opportunities in Bollywood after her marriage.

Speaking to Filmymantra, she said, "When people got to know I'm doing Sitaare Zameen Par, everybody said, 'Oh my god! So lucky! You're doing an Aamir Khan film!'"

"I said, of course, that's Aamir sir's bigness that he saw something in me. Of course, he made me audition. But you could also do that, right? You could also offer me a role."