'Mister Mummy' premiere postponed; to clash with 'Drishyam 2'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 08, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

It is yet another clash in Bollywood! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Mister Mummy, which was initially slated to arrive in theaters on November 11, has now been postponed. The film will now release on November 18. This means that the film will lock horns with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna-led mystery thriller Drishyam 2.

Speculation Release re-scheduled to avert a different clash?

One can anticipate that it has been pushed back to avert clashing with two other Bollywood movies, Uunchai and Thai Massage. While Uunachi is led by Amitabh Bachchan, Gajraj Rao is the lead actor of Thai Massage. Another film titled Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani was also supposed to be released on November 11, but its premiere has also been postponed.

Details Meet cast and crew of 'Mister Mummy'

Directed by Shaad Ali, Mister Mummy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ali, and Siva Ananth. Mahesh Manjrekar plays an important role. Sunita Radia has helmed the cinematography. Going by the official synopsis, Mister Mummy will have ample punch lines and "comic timing like no other." The lead characters will be seen dealing with pregnancy and childbirth in a comical way.

Information Know more about 'Mister Mummy's competitor 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Both the first part and the sequel are remakes of the Malayalam film of the same name helmed by Joseph. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music while Sudhir K Chaudhary cranked the camera. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film.

Update Riteish, Genelia have another film titled 'Ved' in pipeline

The Deshmukhs also have a Marathi film titled Ved in their lineup. Riteish has helmed and played the central character in the movie, which is slated for release on December 30. Genelia is the film's producer and co-lead. Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf will also be seen in significant roles. Popular composer duo Ajay-Atul will be helming the music department of the film.