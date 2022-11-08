Entertainment

Varun Dhawan assures fans after vestibular hypofunction diagnosis

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 08, 2022, 02:29 pm

Varun Dhawan shared health update with fans

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and answered the concerns and queries of fans regarding his health. He wrote that he was doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physiotherapy, and a change in lifestyle. He thanked the Almighty, too. Last week at a media event, he opened up about battling vestibular hypofunction. After this assurance, fans must be sighing in relief.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the recent past, many celebrities have opened up about their health issues and have helped in spreading awareness.

In a country like India, everyone is cinema obsessed and looks up to their favorite actors and celebrities as demigods.

These demigods speaking about their health issues as a chink in their armors help the fans to relate with them and take necessary precautions.

Tweet What did 'October' actor say in his post?

Addressing his fans and followers and "everyone who has been concerned," the Judwaa 2 star penned a short assurance on Monday night. "I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, [physiotherapy], and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan," read his tweet. Fans showered his tweet with good wishes..

Twitter Post Read on Dhawan's message here

To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

Details Know more about the disorder

What is vestibular hypofunction? It's a partial or complete deficit of function in the peripheral or central nervous system. This occurs when the imbalance in the inner ear system leads to miscoordination between the inner ear, eyes, and muscles. It sends error signals to the brain, causing dizziness and imbalance. It has no cure and one needs to be under medication and vestibular rehabilitation.

Details 'I just shut down,' Dhawan had detailed his struggles earlier

Earlier speaking at India Today Conclave, Dhawan stated, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off." He added that we're running in a rat race and the greater purpose is to seek the reason for our existence and hoped that people will find their reasons too.

Information Upcoming projects of the 'Badlapur' actor

The Badlapur actor will be next seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The project is helmed by Amar Kaushik. He is currently promoting this November 25, 2022 release. He also has Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis in his kitty. Dhawan will also be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's Citadel's Indian spin-off produced by Russo Brothers.