Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song 'Vaar' dropped on Gurpurab

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 08, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

The 28-year-old singer was shot dead on May 29, 2022

A new song from late singer Sidhu Moose Wala was released on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Gurpurab. Vaar is the second song by Moose Wala to be released posthumously. Sharing the song, his team wrote on social media, "Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar playing now..!" Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 28-year-old singer was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after the then-newly established Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

He was assassinated in Punjab, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected as the main accused in the case is now under police remand for the killing.

The murder case is still under investigation.

Views Song received more than 20 lakh views in two hours

The news about Vaar's release was shared by Moose Wala's team on Monday. As soon as it was released, the song instantly went viral on social media. Within hours of its release, the song gained more than 20 lakh views on YouTube with more than six lakh likes. Overjoyed fans took to the comments section and expressed how happy they were about the release.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.

Vaar Playing Now..! pic.twitter.com/dznr5wEdSd — Sidhu Moose Wala (@iSidhuMooseWala) November 8, 2022

Details Track before 'Vaar' was removed from YouTube

Fans of Moose Wala have been waiting for the late singer's team to release Vaar as the one released before Vaar was banned on YouTube after days of its premiere. Titled SYL, the song released in June this year, received more than 25M views on the video streaming platform before it was banned. To note, SYL was reportedly based on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal.

Update Mastermind behind escape of key accused was arrested

Meanwhile, in the latest news about the murder investigation, Punjab cops announced on Monday that gangster Deepak Tinu—who is considered to be the mastermind behind the escape of the main accused in Moose Wala's murder—has been nabbed. The mastermind was identified as Chirag, who happens to be Tinu's brother. Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency on October 1.