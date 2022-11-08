Entertainment

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer looks familiar-yet-unique

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer looks familiar-yet-unique

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 08, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

Daniel Craig's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' looks promising

Netflix dropped a new trailer for its upcoming movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 23 and will be available on the streamer from December 23. The Rian Johnson directorial is the much-anticipated sequel to the Knives Out franchise. Sleuth Benoit Blanc will be back to lead a gripping "whodunit?" mystery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Knives Out has been one of the most successful franchises on Netflix. This is the second film of the streamer's $450M deal with producer Ram Bergman.

Daniel Craig has been impeccable and fans have looked up to him as a mystery solver since Quantum of Solace (2008). Be it James Bond or Benoit Blanc, the Skyfall actor always hits it out of the park.

Details Plot, cast in a nutshell

Set on the private island of tech genius Miles Bron (Edward Norton) in Greece, the potential suspects and victims play a puzzle box game. Death occurs and they soon realize that it's not just a game. Blanc is on board to solve this mystery. The cast includes Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Nothing brings friends together like a killer party. Watch the brand-new trailer for Rian Johnson’s #GlassOnion. One week only theatrical sneak preview on Nov 23 and on Netflix Dec 23. ❤️ this tweet to peel back the layers of #GlassOnion. pic.twitter.com/eC0CqISPnv — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) November 7, 2022

Details This is what director Johnson said about the film

In an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, Johnson said, "Remember first and foremost that you're making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle." She added that creating a good story that will be unique, exciting, and also emotionally satisfying is tough. A balance of all these ingredients would make it reach a wider audience.

Information Initial reception and anticipation

This film received critical acclaim after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, earlier this year. The film has been rated 'A' and has a blend of traditional mystery tropes and a fun dynamic with the cast. Glass Onion will be a perfect Christmas watch with your family and friends this year. Catch it on your devices from December 23, 2022. Tudum!