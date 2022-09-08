Entertainment

Know about all exciting new titles debuting on Disney+ Day

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 08, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Titles premiering on Disney+ Day.

The "House of Mouse" has many exciting surprises in store! Disney+ announced its second annual Disney+ Day on Thursday (September 8) where it will debut an extensive collection of its highly-anticipated titles. And, there's going to be something for everyone as the roster includes titles from Marvel to Pixar, and also Star Wars. Read on for the list of releases debuting on Disney+ Day.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last year, Disney+ Day was celebrated on November 12 to commemorate the streamer's anniversary.

However, this time around, the day has been shifted to September 8, just a day before the D23 Expo that is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Disney is likely to make announcements and share teasers for its upcoming titles, including the Marvel and Star Wars projects, at D23.

Information Alongside 'Thor 4,' making documentary will stream exclusively on Disney+

Disney+ announced the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder which will stream from September 8! Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars actors Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles. In addition to the film, a documentary titled Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere as well showing unseen footage, cast interviews, and more!

Premiere 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' documentary, Episode 4 of 'She-Hulk' will premiere too

In addition to Thor, Disney+ will also drop the documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return which will showcase the making of the limited series on Disney+. The documentary would include interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, visits to the creature shop, and more! Disney+ will drop the fourth episode of the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo as well.

Additional Other notable titles that will release on Disney+ Day

Disney+'s long list of releases also includes other exciting titles like Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Growing Up. We will also get to watch more premieres like Pinocchio, Remembering, Welcome to the Club—a new short from The Simpsons, and Tierra Incógnita on September 8.