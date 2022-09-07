Entertainment

Swara Bhasker on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend: It's a profitable business

Swara Bhasker on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend: It's a profitable business

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 07, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Swara Bhasker spoke about the recent tend to boycott Bollywood projects.

Actor Swara Bhasker recently opened up on the ongoing trend, which is calling for the boycott of Bollywood movies. She took to her social media space and shared a photo of a tweet that urged people not to spend money on movies and boycott them. Bhasker stated that the whole trend has become a profitable business. Read on to know more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

The "boycott Bollywood" trend and cancel culture have become a constant for all the recent Hindi films and for the upcoming ones, too.

Noticeable with titles like Laal Singh Chaddha, Hindi films have been receiving a huge blow because of the trend.

Social media has been seeing calls to boycott the upcoming film Brahmastra too, which is being talked about a lot lately.

Quote Here's what Bhasker said in her tweet

Sharing a screengrab of a tweet, Bhasker wrote on Twitter, "The profitable business of 'boycott Bollywood.'" The text on the tweet shared by Bhasker read: "Instead of spending money on Brahmastra support us and get darshan in our gems. You can also be assured that your money is not used to sponsor Fawad Khans or hug David Headley or accuse Hindus for 26/11 (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at her Tweet here

धंधो छे!

The profitable business of ‘Boycott Bollywood’ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/F1iUj5GZEp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2022

Details 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Liger' received blow of boycott trend

Bollywood biggie Laal Singh Chaddha led by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the most prominent films to receive the blow of the boycott trend. Though the film performed well internationally, it turned out to be a dud at the Indian box office. Besides, the trend was one of the reasons for the failure of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-led Liger.

Information Where will we see Bhasker next?

On the acting front, Bhasker was last seen in the short film Sheer Qorma. She has a huge lineup of films in her kitty that are awaiting release. This includes Jahaan Chaar Yaar directed by Kamal Panday and a thriller directed by Gagan Puri titled Mimansa. She has another project titled Ms. Falani directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma.