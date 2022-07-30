Entertainment

Mumbai: Luv Ranjan's Ranbir-Shraddha film set catches fire; one dead

Mumbai: Luv Ranjan's Ranbir-Shraddha film set catches fire; one dead

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 30, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

The set of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film was reduced to ashes on Friday.

In a piece of upsetting news, a massive fire broke out in Andheri West, Mumbai, that engulfed the set of Ranbir Kapoor's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan, on Friday. The fire, which broke out at Chitrakoot Grounds, also spread to another set—one that belonged to Rajshri Productions. Unfortunately, one person lost his life in the tragedy.

Details The fire could only be doused after five hours

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees, stated the two sets were "gutted in the blaze." The fire reduced the sets to ashes and could only be doused after five hours. A civic official informed the media that the fire broke out around 4:30 pm and was finally controlled with eight fire engines, five water jetties, and several other equipments.

Casualty One injured, one dead in the fire

The deceased has been identified as Manish Devashi (32). He was reportedly declared dead on arrival at the civic-run RN Cooper Hospital. Meanwhile, another person involved in the lighting work for the Ranjan-helmed film's sets also suffered minor injuries, said Dubey. Officials also revealed that the fire started in a temporary pandal where some wooden items were stored. The exact cause, however, is unknown.

Instagram Post Watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by viralbhayani on July 30, 2022 at 2:12 pm IST

Close shave! Sunny Deol's son Rajveer was shooting in the area, too

Reports said Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer, who is set to foray into Bollywood with a film by Rajshri Productions, was also shooting nearby. However, neither he nor anyone else from the crew was harmed since the team was reportedly evacuated on time. The area in question is reportedly home to several noted sets and offices, including Yash Raj Studios and Balaji Telefilms' office.

Information Here's all you need to know about Ranbir-Shraddha's film

Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled project will mark the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. The film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, has been billed as a romantic comedy and, for now, is targeting the March 8, 2023, slot for its theatrical release. Moreover, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra while Shraddha is reportedly working on a sequel as well as a prequel to Stree.