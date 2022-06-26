Entertainment

Ranbir wraps shooting for Luv Ranjan directorial co-starring Shraddha: Report

Ranbir wraps shooting for Luv Ranjan directorial co-starring Shraddha: Report

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 26, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor wraps up filming for upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has a busy year ahead with a number of interesting projects. And, among the upcoming films is an untitled one helmed by Luv Ranjan, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, for which Ranbir recently wrapped filming in Spain. Touted to be a romantic comedy, it is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023, targeting the Holi holiday weekend. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Director Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut with this film and this would also be the first time that we will see Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor sharing screen space.

Dimple Kapadia will also star in this flick.

The Ranjan-directed project was announced in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

The team resumed shooting in Delhi, Mumbai, and Spain earlier in 2022.

Shooting Film's last leg wrapped up in Spain

A source close to the film's development told India Today that Ranbir has wrapped up the film's shooting and is now focusing on promoting his upcoming film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor. They further revealed the last leg of the untitled project was completed in Spain. Many photos and videos from its sets earlier went viral, making netizens curious about the pairing of the actors.

Observations Viral videos gave glimpse into film's sets

In the photos/videos that went viral previously, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen on a busy street as they shot one of the film's songs. The Stree actor can be seen dressed in a summery yellow and pink dress while the Rockstar actor is dressed in blue jeans and a pink shirt. Many background dancers were also spotted in what looked like a carnival-like setting.

Twitter Post Here's a glimpse at the viral video

Projects Other upcoming projects of lead actors

On the work front, the Tamasha actor has wrapped up three films—Brahmastra, Ranjan's untitled project, and Shamshera. Reportedly, Ranjan's directorial will release next year while Shamshera and Brahmastra are scheduled to release this year. Ranbir will soon commence work on Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, Shraddha will reportedly reprise her role in a sequel and prequel to the horror comedy Stree (2019).