Happy birthday, Ariana Grande: Looking at her 5 best songs

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 26, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Singer-actor Ariana Grande turned 29 on June 26. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@arianagrande)

Ever since she debuted in 2011 with her first-ever single Put Your Hearts Up, Ariana Grande has become a force to reckon with. Nothing short of a pop culture icon, she has delivered multiple chartbusters and amassed a legion of loyal fans. On her 29th birthday, let's look at her best five songs that have helped her strike a chord with the youth.

#1 'No Tears Left to Cry'

This 2018 single holds a distinctive place in her discography. The song was released a year after the tragic bombing in Manchester at her 2017 concert, following which she took a break. Her comeback song, thus, reflected the incident's grief and tragedy, while also being hopeful about the future. The song also won the Best Pop Video Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

#2 'Thank U, Next'

Chances are you are already humming it. The titular song to come out of Grande's fifth album, this instant rage was hailed for its memorable lyrics and excellently shot video. Not to forget, the actor-singer also directly named her ex-partners in the first few lines, wreaking havoc on social media! In the US, it debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

#3 'God is a Woman'

Points for the title! The second single from her fourth studio album Sweetener, it earned a nomination at the 61st Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance. The song, over four minutes long, interweaves themes of sexuality, femininity, and spirituality. Classified as a "sexually liberated bop," and a show of "restraint" and "virtuosity," God is a Woman has over five million likes on YouTube.

#4 '7 Rings'

Another breakthrough track from Thank U, Next, 7 Rings is credited with breaking multiple records. Not only did it debut at the number one position on the US Billboard Hot 100, but it comfortably sat there for eight weeks (non-consecutively). Dubbed a "friendship anthem" and soaked in grandeur, the song topped music charts in 23 countries, including Australia and the UK, among others.

#5 'Breathin'

Grande, who is known to wear her heart on her sleeve and be unabashedly open about her life events, based Breathin on her own battles. Written by Grande, Peter Svensson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Savan Kotecha, it addressed the anxiety that gripped the actor-singer after the 2017 Manchester bombing. The song made it to the top forty list in music charts across 27 countries!