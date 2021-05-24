Imtiaz Ali to collaborate for a third time with Ranbir?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 11:51 am

Are we getting the 'Rockstar' duo back for another flick?

Bollywood has gifted us many memorable actor-director duos through the years, and the Ranbir Kapoor-Imtiaz Ali pair definitely is one of them. The duo has worked together in Rockstar and Tamasha, and might join hands for another collaboration project soon. As per reports, the ace director has apparently approached Kapoor with two films, and the actor has reportedly verbally agreed to one.

Details

Kapoor 'loved' one of the two offered film ideas

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Jab We Met helmer has been simultaneously brainstorming on two films at the moment. While one is "a biopic on controversial musician Amar Singh Chamkila's life, the other is a social film that tackles the idea of suicide," a source said. They added that the Jagga Jasoos star has apparently "loved" one of the narrations.

Development

The project is currently under pre-production, no confirmation given but

The anonymous source further said that Kapoor has not only "verbally agreed to be a part of the film," the project is also "currently under pre-production." "The team plans to lock modalities only once the script is ready and Ranbir okays it." No confirmations have come yet. Also, since things are at a nascent stage, you should take it with a pinch of salt.

Future project

Will 'Shamshera' mark Kapoor's return on the big screen?

Given the rich cinematic experience we got from their previous collaborations, this update is sure to get Kapoor-Ali fans excited. For now, Kapoor has a number of interesting movies lined up. He was last seen in 2018 in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Shamshera is supposed to mark his return this June. But, COVID-19 can change plans, so let's see. His much-anticipated Brahmastra is also upcoming.

Information

Ali will be turning a producer for 'Thai Massage' next

Helmed by Kapoor's pal Ayan Mukerji, the superhero movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Kapoor will be also seen in Animal, along with Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy-fame, the movie eyes a Dusshera 2022 release slot. Separately, Ali will next be turning producer for a satirical comedy Thai Massage.