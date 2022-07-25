Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani's 'Uunchai' reserves release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 25, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai' gets a release date. (Photo credit: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan)

Film production and distribution house Rajshri Productions took the internet by storm after they announced the release date of their 60th title Uunchai. The film will be released during the diamond jubilee year of the renowned production house which will be celebrating its 75th year of establishment. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai has booked November 11, 2022, as its release slot. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barjatya's directorial is also special because it will bring together some of the iconic veteran actors from the Bollywood industry along with some fresh faces to present a never-seen-before ensemble.

Uunchai features leading Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa who will play prominent roles in the film.

Tweet Rajshri Productions announced the news on Twitter

The exciting news was shared by the production house through their official Twitter handle. Rajshri Productions' tweet read, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen (sic)." This news surely piqued the interest of many fans and followers.

Twitter Post See the announcement here

The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. pic.twitter.com/ydbACg7PtG — Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022

Information Cast of 'Uunchai' had celebrated film's wrap this way

Touted to be a story revolving around four friends, Uunchai had gone into production last year in October in Nepal. In April, Kher had announced that the film was wrapped. The film's cast celebrated the wrap by sharing a video of them performing Barjatya's signature step. "This little skip is our little way of saying we love you," he wrote in his caption.

Details All about film's shoot locations, additional details

Uunchai is considered to be special for a number of reasons and it being Barjatya's first title after a seven-year hiatus just makes it all the more memorable. The film was mostly shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur and, much like the other films from Rajshri's stable, we expect that Uunchai too will be a wholesome family entertainer at heart.