Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar honored for being highest taxpayers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 25, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are among the highest tax-payers in the entertainment industry.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth is officially the highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu. The state's Income Tax department honored the actor with an award, which was presented by the Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Besides, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was apparently recognized as the highest taxpayer in the entertainment industry nationwide. He was reportedly awarded Samman Patra, an honor certificate by the Income Tax department.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rajinikanth made headlines in 2020 in a tax case regarding a marriage hall he owns.

He moved the Madras High Court, seeking a slash in property tax, citing that the hall wasn't functioning during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The court directed him to Chennai corporation, warning him for moving the court without providing adequate time to the corporation.

So, this award is an interesting development.

Details Aishwarya Rajinikanth received the award on father's behalf

Rajinikanth's daughter-filmmaker Aishwarya received the award on behalf of the former. She shared a few photos from the award ceremony on her Instagram and captioned them, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honoring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather (sic)." Fans of the superstar took to the comments section and congratulated the superstar.

Information Photo of Kumar's honorary certificate went viral

On the other hand, a photo of the framed certificate, reportedly awarded to Kumar for being the highest taxpayer in the country, surfaced online on Sunday. On the certificate dated July 24, 2022, one can see Kumar's name mentioned. It has been going viral ever since it came up online. However, there is no official information from the actor regarding the award.

Updates Here's where we will see the actors next

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rajinikanth is presently busy with his next project titled Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (Beast, Doctor), Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose its music. Kumar has a pretty lengthy lineup of films, including Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee (Hindi remake of Malayalam film Driving License), and the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.