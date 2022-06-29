Entertainment

#JiahKhanDeathCase: Sooraj Pancholi seeks non-bailable warrant for Khan's mother, Rabia

#JiahKhanDeathCase: Sooraj Pancholi seeks non-bailable warrant for Khan's mother, Rabia

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 29, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Sooraj Pancholi, accused in Jiah Khan death case, has moved the court for this reason.

In a development in actor Jiah Khan's death case, accused actor Sooraj Pancholi has now sought a non-bailable warrant to be issued against Khan's mother Rabia. Appealing to the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Mumbai, through his lawyer Prashant Patil, Pancholi requested the warrant alleging that Rabia was trying to delay the case by not appearing before the court and evading summonses.

Context Why does this story matter?

In June 2013, the Ghajini actor was found dead in her bedroom.

Thereafter, Khan's boyfriend (Pancholi) was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.

Going by Khan's mother, Rabia's appeal, the Bombay High Court had transferred the case to CBI.

While CBI ruled it a suicide in 2016, Rabia maintained the murder angle should be investigated.

Nine years on, the case is still ongoing.

Accusation Rabia hasn't appeared before court since February 2022

Reportedly, Sooraj Pancholi penned a hand-written appeal to the court accusing Rabia of noncooperation and hindering the process of the trial. Apparently, Khan's mother has been summoned multiple times but she "deliberately" failed to appear before the court since February 2022. Till now, Rabia has filed two replies to these summonses, explaining why she was not able to come to Mumbai from London.

Quote 'She doesn't seem to be cooperating for an expeditious trial'

While Rabia blamed poor internet connection for one of the failed appearances, she said her home was flooded another time. "The prosecution has served [summonses] to the original complainant several times, but she's not appearing before this court to depose her statement," the application read. "[She] doesn't seem to be cooperating with this court for an expeditious trial and [trying] to delay the trial."

Information Next hearing is set for July 7

Special CBI judge AS Sayyad has asked the CBI to file a reply to the application by Pancholi. The case has been adjourned for further hearing next Thursday (July 7). Reportedly, 14 witnesses have given depositions in the court till now with the central agency yet to bring in some more witnesses. The case even birthed a BBC documentary Death in Bollywood last year.