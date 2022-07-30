Entertainment

Shakira to face $24M fine, 8-year sentence over tax fraud?

Shakira to face $24M fine, 8-year sentence over tax fraud?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 30, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Colombian singer Shakira accused of tax evasion. (Photo credit: Instagram/@shakira)

On Friday (July 29), a Spanish prosecutor reportedly called for a prison sentence of eight years and two months against Colombian singer Shakira over alleged tax evasion. If the three-time Grammy winner is convicted, she would also reportedly have to pay a fine of $24M. Shakira allegedly failed to pay the Spanish government $15M in taxes from 2012 to 2014. Read on for more.

Allegation Singer's publicists accused Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights

According to the indictment, the singer would reportedly face six counts of tax fraud. Further, Shakira rejected a deal by prosecutors to settle the obligation and demanded to go to trial instead. A date for the trial is yet to be set. Shakira's publicists stated that she "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer."

Information Shakira paid $17.5M to settle her obligation

The Hips Don't Lie singer reportedly claimed that she had paid around $17.5M to the Spanish tax office in order to settle her obligation. Although, in July 2021, a judge reportedly ruled that there was sufficient "evidence of criminality" against the singer to be tried. While Shakira is Colombian, the prosecutor's office alleged that she was "ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014."

Claim She stayed in Barcelona for more than half of 2012-2014

The prosecutor's document, seen by Reuters, alleged that Shakira bought a house in Barcelona, Spain, in May 2012 as well. Apparently, the house was bought not only for Shakira but also for her ex-husband Gerard Pique and their first son, who was born in Barcelona in 2013. Between 2012 and 2014, Shakira reportedly stayed at the house for more than half of each year.

Statement Shakira is 'fully confident of her innocence'

As per BBC, a statement from the singer's publicists said that she is fully confident of her innocence" and considers the case as a "violation of her rights." In a separate case during the year 2019, her ex-husband Pique was fined €2.1M by the Spanish National Court on the basis of tax evasion between 2008 to 2010. More details are awaited on the development.