Shakira to face $24M fine, 8-year sentence over tax fraud?
On Friday (July 29), a Spanish prosecutor reportedly called for a prison sentence of eight years and two months against Colombian singer Shakira over alleged tax evasion. If the three-time Grammy winner is convicted, she would also reportedly have to pay a fine of $24M. Shakira allegedly failed to pay the Spanish government $15M in taxes from 2012 to 2014. Read on for more.
According to the indictment, the singer would reportedly face six counts of tax fraud. Further, Shakira rejected a deal by prosecutors to settle the obligation and demanded to go to trial instead. A date for the trial is yet to be set. Shakira's publicists stated that she "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer."
The Hips Don't Lie singer reportedly claimed that she had paid around $17.5M to the Spanish tax office in order to settle her obligation. Although, in July 2021, a judge reportedly ruled that there was sufficient "evidence of criminality" against the singer to be tried. While Shakira is Colombian, the prosecutor's office alleged that she was "ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014."
The prosecutor's document, seen by Reuters, alleged that Shakira bought a house in Barcelona, Spain, in May 2012 as well. Apparently, the house was bought not only for Shakira but also for her ex-husband Gerard Pique and their first son, who was born in Barcelona in 2013. Between 2012 and 2014, Shakira reportedly stayed at the house for more than half of each year.
As per BBC, a statement from the singer's publicists said that she is fully confident of her innocence" and considers the case as a "violation of her rights." In a separate case during the year 2019, her ex-husband Pique was fined €2.1M by the Spanish National Court on the basis of tax evasion between 2008 to 2010. More details are awaited on the development.