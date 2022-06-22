Entertainment

'X Factor' star Tom Mann's fiancée dies hours before wedding

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 22, 2022

Singer Tom Mann's fiancee Danielle Hampson breathed her last on Saturday.

Singer Tom Mann of The X Factor fame took to Instagram and stated that his fiancée and dancer Danielle Hampson (34) passed away on the day of their wedding. Mann shared a monochrome picture of Hampson and penned a heart-breaking note on the application while revealing the news. They were supposed to get married on Saturday (June 18). They have an eight-month-old son Bowie.

Information Mann mourned loss of 'best friend, love of my life'

Announcing the news on social media, Mann wrote, "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani—my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life—passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June." Reportedly, the 28-year-old singer and Hampson had planned to tie the knots after they had their first child in 2021.



A post shared by tommanninsta on June 22, 2022

Quote Mann said the day gave him 'irreversible heartache'

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean," he wrote. "We never made it to the altar; say our vows, dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me (sic)," he mentioned.

Details 'I promise I'll raise Bowie just the way we wanted'

In his statement, Mann continued, "I know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy." "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you proud."

Mann received love from celebrities and fans. British pop star MNEK offered his support writing, "Awful news Tom. Sending u so much love and light, here for you." Singer Ellie Goulding wrote, "I'm thinking of you nonstop... You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you." The cause of Hampson's demise has not been revealed. We wish her eternal peace.