Morgan Freeman-Josh Hutcherson starrer '57 Seconds' first look out

May 22, 2022

Morgan Freeman plays a tech guru in upcoming film '57 Seconds'.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) are all set to lead the upcoming sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds. The film, directed by Rusty Cundieff and written by Macon Blair, takes place in a world revolving around big pharma and technology. 57 Seconds is based on a popular story, titled Fallen Angel, by British author EC Tubbs. Read on for more details.

Plot A mysterious ring holds 'time travel' powers

The film narrates the life of a tech blogger, Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson), who lands a big interview with Anton Burrell (Freeman), a renowned tech guru. Incidentally, Fausti successfully thwarts an attack that was targeted at the visionary technophile. In the aftermath of the attack, however, Fausti finds a strange ring that belongs to Burrell. He soon learns what the ring is capable of—time travel!

Details A quest for revenge puts everything at stake

The mystery ring, which allows the wearer to go 57 seconds into the past, is now in the possession of Fausti. With Burrell's help, Fausti is determined to get his revenge and decides to take down the pharmaceutical company that was responsible for her sister's death. However, he gets caught in a twisted series of events that put his destiny and more at stake.

Cast Get to know the cast of the upcoming film

In addition to the lead actors Freeman and Hutcherson, the cast of 57 Seconds also features actors Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades and The Craft: Legacy), Greg Germann (Once Upon a Time), and Bevin Bru (Batwoman and Ramy). Actors Sammi Rotibi, DA Obahor, Mark Jacobson, AJ Rome, David Kallaway, Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Marcus Brown, and Matthew Jason Cwern round up the film's cast.

Crew The film will be launched at European Film Market

57 Seconds is a Curmudgeon Films and Revelations Entertainment production and is also backed by Griff Furst, Gary Lucchesi (Million Dollar Baby), Lori McCreary (Invictus), and Thomas P Vitale. Ford Corbett, Som Kohanzadeh, Yoram Kohanzadeh, and Miguel Sandoval serve as the executive producers. Moreover, the film is co-financed by Highland Film Group and its sales will be launched at the European Film Market.