Shailesh Lodha to be seen next in 'Waah Bhai Waah'?

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2022, 09:20 pm 2 min read

Shailesh Lodha is all set to begin his new innings with 'Waah Bhai Waah'.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the eponymous character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was leaving the show. His commitment to the sitcom was reportedly stopping him from exploring other significant opportunities. Now, it has been confirmed that he will be soon seen in Shemaroo TV's Waah Bhai Waah, where poets will deliver satirical poems on important issues.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lodha has been associated with TMKOC since its inception in 2008.

He carved a place in the audience's hearts with the portrayal of the titular character—known for his wit, composure, and simplicity.

His camaraderie with co-star Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Gada) was adored by fans who were disappointed as reports of his exit surfaced.

His new show's announcement comes as good news for Lodha's fans.

Twitter Post Take a look at the promo clip

Announcement How was 'Waah Bhai Waah' announced?

Shemaroo TV shared a clip on its Twitter handle, featuring Lodha's silhouette, and asked viewers to guess who the show's host was. In it, we see the actor-poet saying, "Taiyyar rahiye, aa rahe hain hum jald hi (get ready, we are coming soon)." While the channel is yet to divulge details about its premiere date, the show is likely to start airing in June.

Reactions Announcement has ushered in mixed views from fans

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with conflicting reactions from Lodha's fans. While some wished him well, others were left heartbroken about his exit from TMKOC. One tweep wrote, "Hasya kavi aayenge to bhut maza aane wala hai (It's going to be a lot of fun to see comic poets)." However, another posted differing views on Instagram, saying, "You are [TMKOC's] heart. Please don't leave."

The journey Take a look at Lodha's poetic credentials

During a 2014 interview, Lodha mentioned he had been writing since he was seven, and claimed to be the highest-paid Indian poet. He has also authored four books, the most recent being Diljale Ka Facebook Status, a poetic anthology from a jilted lover's perspective. Lodha has also been honored with the National Srijan Award and Rajasthan Gaurav Award for his contribution to the arts.