Cannes Festival: Poster of Hina Khan's 'Country of Blind' unveiled

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

'Country of Blind' is Hina Khan's second film after 'Lines.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@eyehinakhan)

Hina Khan has been dominating headlines with her scintillating appearances at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The cinematic extravaganza has turned merrier for her with the poster launch of her second film, Country of Blind. Anushka Sen also stars in this flick. To recall, the poster of Khan's debut film, Lines, was launched at Cannes in 2019, which marked her maiden Cannes appearance, too.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan, who has been active in the entertainment industry since 2009, is one of the most popular and highly-paid actors in the Hindi TV industry.

She rose to national prominence through her performance in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the reality show Bigg Boss.

She is also one of the few Indian TV celebrities to have walked the Cannes red carpet.

Twitter Post Take a look at 'Country of Blind' poster

As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl fr more reasons thn I can write now.First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion.@Rahatkazmifilms @HirosFBF pic.twitter.com/R7JJS5PgOJ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 22, 2022

Synopsis What is 'Country of Blind' all about?

The Rahat Kazmi directorial derives its core story from HG Wells' short story The Country of the Blind. Set in the 1800s, this Indo-English film will see Khan essay the role of a visually impaired woman. The story is set in a valley full of blind people where, interestingly, the disability is neither a hindrance to normal life nor a handicap to happiness.

Launch Poster was launched at the India Pavilion

After the poster launch at the French Riviera, Khan took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her upcoming project. "As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a blind girl for more reasons [than] I can write now," wrote the Hacked actor. She also mentioned how cinematic experimentation is difficult and elevating it to a global level is astronomically harder.

Appearances Khan has been turning heads at Cannes

Khan has been serving looks at Cannes, slaying in different shades of varying colors. During her first appearance on Friday, the 34-year-old looked straight out of a fairytale in a lilac gown by Sophie Couture and styled by Sayali Vidya. Earlier on Thursday, she raised temperatures in a black outfit by Fovario, and on Saturday, looked bewitchingly beautiful in golden attire, also by Fovario.