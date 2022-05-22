Entertainment

'Jug Jugg Jeego': Trailer for Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer out!

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 22, 2022, 05:04 pm 3 min read

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' gets a fun-filled trailer. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

The trailer for Jug Jugg Jeeyo is finally out! Dharma Productions dropped the fun-filled clip on YouTube on Sunday as promised. The upcoming Raj Mehta directorial narrates a family reunion that is packed with love, laughter, and a series of awkward events. Judging by the trailer, the film is expected to be a roller-coaster of emotions. Here's what the trailer is all about.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks many debuts.

It will see actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan sharing screen space for the first time.

The film also marks popular YouTuber Prajakta Kohli's debut in the Bollywood industry.

Moreover, Neetu Singh will be seen on screen once again, nine years after she appeared in the 2013 film Besharam alongside her son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Trailer A wedding and two divorces are about to take place

The 2:56-minute-long trailer opens with Kukoo (Dhawan) and Naina's (Advani) grand wedding. A few seconds into the clip, it is revealed the two want to get divorced shortly after their marriage. The couple figures out a plan to break the news to their families, which will obviously not be accepted well. They decide to keep it a secret until Ginny's (Kohli) wedding is over.

Observations The father introduces his new 'girlfriend'

While the duo prepares to open up about their divorce decision, Kukoo finds out his father Bheem (Anil Kapoor) wants to divorce his mother Geeta (Singh). Bheem even introduces Kukoo to his new girlfriend, who he is apparently in love with. Meanwhile, an unaware Geeta confronts Kukoo and Naina saying the family has never seen a single divorce and they will be no exception.

Review The trailer nails emotions of a typical Indian family

The trailer gives us a glimpse into what is expected to be a mix of family values, unexpected surprises, unresolved yearnings, and reconciliations. Kapoor's candid bond with Dhawan stands out and his presence along with Singh is felt prominently. Dhawan and Advani's onscreen portrayal of a soon-to-be-divorced couple also seems promising. The trailer has definitely piqued our interest in the big family reunion.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on June 24, 2022. In addition to the actors mentioned, the film also features Maniesh Paul in a pivotal role. Irani-German actor and model, Elnaaz Norouzi, will also be seen in a special dance number. On the work front, Advani recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.