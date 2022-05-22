Entertainment

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at 'Thalapathy 67' with Vijay

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 22, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

The rumors about actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's collaboration seems to be true!

After Beast, Tamil star Vijay will be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Meanwhile, Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj has hinted at collaborating with Vijay once again with Thalapathy 67. He talked about it at a recent awards ceremony. Moreover, Yuvan Shankar Raja, one of the Tamil film industry's most successful music composers, is also expected to reunite with Vijay soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kanagaraj is known for making acclaimed films like Kaithi, Master (starring Vijay), and the upcoming movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya.

Meanwhile, Vijay's last film Beast was reportedly a disaster but gained commercial success only because of his presence in it.

While Vijay's 66th film with Paidipally is in the making, fans are already looking forward to Thalapathy 67.

Announcement Clips from Kanagaraj's speech go viral

Kanagaraj recently attended the eighth Behindwoods Gold Medals Awards ceremony, where he received an award. During his acceptance speech, the director confirmed his next film will feature Vijay. He also revealed that the official announcement of the film will be made after the release of Vikram on June 3. Clips of Kanagaraj's announcement from the event have since been making rounds on social media.

Information Script of 'Thalapathy 67' originally penned for Rajinikanth: Report

As per reports, the script of Vijay's 67th film is claimed to be the one that Kanagaraj had penned for superstar Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Raja also recently confirmed he will be reuniting with Vijay for a project, which is expected to happen soon. It is unclear whether it will be Thalapathy 67. To recall, Raja previously scored music for Vijay's Pudhiya Geethai back in 2003.

Projects What's coming up next for Kanagaraj and Vijay

On the work front, Kanagaraj has Vikram starring Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil in the lead. The film is set to release on June 3 as mentioned above and is expected to be a major hit with its action-packed storyline. As for Vijay, the Tamil actor is working on Thalapathy 66 with Paidipally. The film is expected to hit the big screens in January 2023.