'Eternals' to release on November 5, 2021

Disney India has shared its full list of upcoming releases, starting with Eternals. Marvel's Diwali gift to us, the superhero multi-starrer will hit theaters on November 5. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, it stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Najiani and Gemma Chan among others. Apart from Eternals, the studio informed about release dates for many other high-profile projects.

Eternals is the only Disney offering for India in 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness comes next in March. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer will hit Indian theatres on March 25, 2022. This will be followed by Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is coming to the cinema halls in India on May 6, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on July 8.

Marvel's 'Blade,' Disney Pixar's 'Lightyear' also release next year

According to the poster released, other movies like Marvel's Blade, and Disney Pixar's Lightyear are also releasing next year. While two Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali-led film is getting an October 7, 2022 release, the 3D animated film comes in between Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther sequel on June 17, 2022. The Marvels is up next that hits theaters on November 11.

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' is finishing Disney's release slate

Disney's 2021-22 slate ends with James Cameron's Avatar 2, the sequel of the action adventure-cum-science fiction flick Avatar. Under the banner of Lightstorm Entertainment and distribution company 20th Century Studios, Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, while Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana will reprise her character Neytiri in the flick, which is set to release on December 16, 2022.

Makers of many Bollywood movies have also announced release dates

This announcement comes after many state governments have released orders for the reopening of theatres in metro cities. Maharashtra is the latest one to allow reopening of movie theatres and auditoriums from October 22 after a 18-month-long lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many high-budget Bollywood movies have also announced their release dates, so cine goers are going to be busy in coming months.