Will Smith 'deeply remorseful' for slapping Chris Rock; posts apology

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 30, 2022, 05:31 pm 3 min read

Will Smith publicly apologizes to Chris Rock for the unfortunate Oscars incident.

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently posted an emotional video on Instagram and YouTube expressing his remorse over slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The King Richard star answered a bunch of questions related to the unfortunate Oscars night and spoke about the impact it had on Rock's family. Moreover, he explained why he didn't apologize to Rock in his Best Actor acceptance speech.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 53-year-old actor got entangled in controversy after he slapped his friend and actor-comedian Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars event over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In light of the event, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) imposed a 10-year ban on the actor.

Smith had also resigned from the Academy days after the incident.

Apology 'I was fogged out by that point'

In the nearly six-minute-long clip, Smith started off by saying, "I was fogged out by that point," explaining why he didn't apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech and what it took him so long. "It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out."

Instagram Post Watch the full video here

Family He apologized to Rock's mother, brother too

Addressing Rock directly, Smith said, "I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." He also went on to apologize to Rock's mother and his brother Tony Rock. "I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I want to apologize to Chris's family — specifically, Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. You know, Tony Rock was my man, and this is probably irreparable."

Clarification 'Jada had nothing to do with it': Smith

Smith also responded to a question about whether his act was a reaction to Pinkett-Smith's eye roll, saying, "Jada had nothing to do [with it]." To note, Rock had cracked a joke about Pinkett-Smith's baldness, which many considered a sensitive topic because of her alopecia. Smith also apologized to his wife and children for "the heat" that his actions brought on them all.

Information Rock addressed the incident during his live comedy event

Smith's apology arrived after Rock addressed the incident during a live comedy event in New York last week. "Anyone who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face," Rock reportedly said and also clarified he wasn't a victim. During the event, the comedian said that he would not "go to the hospital for a papercut." Rock is yet to address Smith's apology.