Entertainment

Amber Heard scores multimillion-dollar deal for 'tell-all' against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard scores multimillion-dollar deal for 'tell-all' against Johnny Depp?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 23, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Amber Heard has reportedly received multimillion-dollar deal to release tell-all against Johnny Depp. (Photo credit: Instagram/@ amberheard)

Actor Amber Heard stirred the pot once again. After losing the high-profile defamation case against her ex-husband-actor Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actor has reportedly scored a multimillion-dollar deal to pen a tell-all book against Depp. "At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," reported Ok! Magazine. Although experts suggest that this move might spark another defamation suit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Heard lost the high-profile defamation case against her ex-husband but she seems persistent to tell her side of the story, irrespective of what people might say.

Previously, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft stated that she would "absolutely not" be able to afford the damages worth around $10M to Depp.

However, she reportedly scored a profitable deal to release a tell-all that might tangle things further.

Source 'Heard considers her career in Hollywood to be over'

An insider told Ok! Magazine that the 36-year-old actor is "broke" and not "in a position to turn down money," which is why she resorted to the idea. The source also informed, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

Future Actor could face another lawsuit if she crosses a line

In her interview with the TODAY show, via ET Canada, Heard told interviewer Savannah Guthrie that she feared potential lawsuits from Depp in the future. However, with talks of the book deal surfacing, lawyer Dror Bikel informed a portal that Depp and his lawyers will keep a close eye on the actor and that she could face another lawsuit if she crossed any line.

Looking back Heard thought therapist's notes could have changed defamation case verdict

Heard revealed that she had opened up about her abuse to her therapist whose notes could have worked in her favor during the defamation verdict. "There's a binder [of] years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that my doctor took," she revealed in the interview. The notes were, however, not allowed to be used during the trial.