After Queen Elizabeth's demise, what will happen to 'The Crown'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 09, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

What lies ahead for 'The Crown,' now that the Queen is no more?

Netflix's Original series The Crown, ever since its 2016 debut, has been lauded for its portrayal of the British Empire's history. But what happens when the principal figure of your historical show dies? Queen Elizabeth II (96) breathed her last on Thursday at her Scotland home. Will this impact The Crown—Season 6 is currently in the production stage—and if so, what's the makers' plan?

Context Why does this story matter?

Claire Foy's portrayal of a young Elizabeth who ascends the throne after her father's demise kickstarted the first season of The Crown.

Foy played the role for another season, after which Olivia Colman took over for Seasons 3 and 4.

Over four seasons, the Netflix Originals series has won around 129 awards and the demise of the Queen might affect the heavily acclaimed show.

Update Season 5 is ready for premiere, Season 6 production underway

As mentioned, creator Peter Morgan is currently busy with the shoot of the show's sixth and final season. It was only a few days ago that Netflix had cast actors to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton. While no release date has been finalized, Season 5 is likely to debut in November this year with Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) playing the Queen.

Plot What will be covered in Season 5?

The upcoming season is likely to follow Elizabeth during the early to mid-1990s. Also, after Season 4, here, Diana's separation from the Royal Family will get cemented further. Since things are already set for Season 5, one can expect changes, if any, to come only in Season 6. Though, chances are fairly slim. Morgan gave an insight into what will happen.

While announcing Season-6 in August 2020, Morgan revealed it would cover the first decade of the 21st century and it'll "not bring us any closer to present day." "You need at least a decade...to separate yourself from the events that you're writing about," Morgan clarified.

Quote 'The Crown' filming will be halted 'out of respect'

Speaking to Deadline, Morgan said that they will halt the production of the show for some time "out of respect." "The Crown is a love letter to [Queen Elizabeth] and I've nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect." So, if the last season brushes over her passing, we'll have to wait till 2023 winter (likely Season 6 premiere date) to find out.