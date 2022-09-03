Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Crown' casts its William, Kate for Season 6

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

'The Crown' locked in its cast for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

After a long casting process, makers of the popular show The Crown have found its Prince William and Kate Middleton for the next season. According to a report published by Deadline, the showrunners have cast two actors to portray the Prince. Both actors will show parts of his growing up years from a teenager to a young adult. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Crown on Netflix is a show based on historic events that dramatize the life and story of Queen Elizabeth II and the personal and political events that shaped her reign.

Over four seasons, the Netflix Originals series has reportedly been nominated for around 423 awards so far and won 129 of them!

Season 5 will air this November featuring an all-new cast.

Cast Show to go on floors soon with new cast members

As per reports, actor Rufus Kampa will essay the role of Prince William when he was 15, and actor Ed McVey will portray his teen and early adult years. Newcomer actor Meg Bellamy has been roped in to play the role of Middleton. Season 6 will mark the television debut of all three actors. Reportedly, Season 6 will begin filming later this year.

Information Kampa, McVey will narrate different phases of Prince's life

Kampa will be seen in episodes that will talk about how the British Royal Family coped with the loss of Princess Diana of Wales, who met with a tragic death in August 1997. McVey's plot lines will narrate the Prince's courtship of Middleton and also their time when studying Art History at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, in 2001.

Details All about Season 5, other details

As for Season 5, we don't know which moments will be focused on exactly but word is that the 1990s will be part of the picture. Season 5 could also tap into the events leading up to and maybe following Diana's death. Variety reported that Diana's boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed, who died with her during the unfateful crash, will be portrayed by Khalid Abdalla.