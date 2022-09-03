Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to stream on ZEE5 from this day

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 03, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Kamal Haasan fronted 'Vikram' released in theaters on June 3.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's stupendously successful Vikram has now found a new digital abode! The Kamal Haasan starrer blockbuster will be streaming on ZEE5 from September 7 onwards. To note, the gangster drama arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8 after completing its theatrical run and recorded the highest opening weekend in terms of viewership. And now, it's set to be shared between both the streamers.

Vikram was hailed commercially and critically for its fast-paced storyline, high-octane action sequences, and hard-hitting performances.

Audience and critics also showered praises upon it for assembling the "Avengers" of South Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya (who made a cameo appearance).

Along with smashing numerous records globally, it's also Haasan's first film to breach the Rs.300cr mark (worldwide).

Haasan's action extravaganza surpassed SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baaahubali: The Conclusion to emerge as the highest grosser in Tamil Nadu. It's also Ulaga Nayagan's most successful film in the UK, leaving Vishwaroopam 2 and Dasavatharam behind. Per recent reports, the thriller also scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film ever and its worldwide collections approximately stand at a momentous Rs. 432.50cr.

Vikram marked Haasan's return to celluloid after four long years. Bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner, it's a spinoff of Kanagaraj's Kaithi featuring Karthi. Anirudh Ravichander composed its music, while Girish Gangadharan was responsible for the cinematography. Vikram's unexpected ending also piqued the possibility of varying spinoffs. We can expect potential spinoffs starring Suriya's Rolex, Faasil's Amar, or Karthi's Dilli.

Haasan's highly-anticipated film Indian 2 resumed shooting last month after a two-year-long delay. Indian 2 will mark Haasan's return to the role of the veteran vigilante Senathypathy and will be directed by S Shankar (Nayak, I, Anniyan), who had also helmed the film's predecessor in 1996. Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simhaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rakul Preet Singh.