'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Delicately treats loss of loved one

Episodes 3&4 of 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' are raw depiction of martyred soldier's family's pain

How does one cope with the loss of a family member and for how long, is subjective. While someone can sink into depression, others can question their future. The third and fourth episodes of the much-anticipated cross-border love story Dhoop Ki Deewar show that none of these coping mechanisms matter less or more. The weekly ZEE5 show deals with it sensitively. Here's our review.

Plot

Death is hard, no matter which side you belong to

The third episode begins a few days after the second one, and both Sara (Sajal Aly) and Vishal (Ahad Raza Mir) are trying to get back into their normal lives following their fathers' death. But nothing lets them. Every other day, some soldier is martyred and the wound feels raw again. Paperwork to claim compensation is tiring and relatives refuse to bear any responsibility.

Similar pathos

Supposed foes, Sara and Vishal understand each other the best

Vishal's mother gets addicted to anti-depressants, while Sara's mother struggles with managing the alien outside world. Both eldest siblings with no one else to depend on, Sara and Vishal are forced to mature up in days. Although they are supposed to be enemies, no one understands them better than each other. We'll see them form a deeper bond in the coming episodes.

Reflection

Women's dependency on men is portrayed with honesty

Director Haseeb Hasan and writer Umera Ahmed's goal to show the pain of losing a father or husband transcends borders is successful. Another factor showcased is the helplessness of the women. Society keeps them so powerless that the death of a "man" can completely make them vulnerable. Somebody has to shift houses, somebody has to get betrothed to have a man's protection.

Verdict

Better than opening episodes, can pick up pace; gets 3.5/5

Patriarchy does not only hurt the women. The men are left without any emotional outlet, as Vishal says he is not allowed to cry/mourn his father's death, as all the women in the household are dependent on him. The fresh episodes are far more gripping than the opening ones, and one might have liked them more if all the episodes premiered together. Verdict: 3.5/5.