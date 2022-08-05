Entertainment

'Darlings' to 'Maha': What to watch this weekend on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 05, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles that have arrived on OTT platforms.

The first half of 2022 was eventful for the Indian entertainment industry. While July did not see many exciting new releases, August and September will see the release of some magnum opuses. On that note, let's take a look at the new titles that have arrived on OTT platforms to add to your watchlist. Read on to renew your bucket list for the weekend.

#1 'Darlings'

One of the most highly-anticipated Bollywood films of the year, Darlings received a direct-to-OTT release. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film has Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film is touted to be a dark comedy thriller and it premiered on Netflix on Friday.

#2 'Maha'

Hansika Motwani's 50th outing Maha hit the big screens on July 22 and received decent reviews. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the Tamil film was directed by debutant UR Jameel. The film debuted on Aha on Friday. Besides Motwani, the film has Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran in supporting roles. Silambarasan TR plays an extended cameo role in it.

#3 'Victim: Who is next?'

Victim: Who is next?, a four-part Tamil anthology hit SonyLIV on Friday. Four popular Tamil filmmakers: Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, and Chimbu Deven have directed each segment with an underlying theme of victimhood. It was announced back in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke and OTT platforms were raging with new anthologies. But for unknown reasons, its premiere was delayed by years.

#4 'Pakka Commercial'

Telugu film Pakka Commercial directed by Maruthi Dasari, had a theatrical premiere last month and received mixed responses. Starring Gopichand and Raashii Khanna in lead roles, the film is a courtroom drama. It revolves around the court battle between a father-son duo, who are both lawyers. Aha bagged its steaming rights and it debuted on the platform on Friday.

#5 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Hindi series The Great Weddings of Munnes' first season hit Voot Select on Thursday. It stars Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Sunil Subramani, Sunita Chand Rajwar, Paresh Ganatra, Sunil Chitkara, and Aakash Shankarrao Dabhade. The first season has ten episodes, all of which are available on the platform. Directed by Sunil Subramani, the series has been written by Parth Desai, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Shobhit Sinha.