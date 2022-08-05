Entertainment

Nisha is dating 'sworn brother,' alleges estranged husband Karan Mehra

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 05, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012 but started living separately once issues cropped up last year.

The ugly tussle between ex-actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal has taken yet another murky turn. On Thursday, Mehra held a press conference and leveled serious allegations against Rawal, accusing her of having an affair with a man who was her "muh bola bhai (sworn brother)" and even facilitated her kanyadaan (giving away in marriage). Rawal, too, has reacted. Here's the complete story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rawal and Mehra, who got hitched in 2012, were one of the most popular couples on Hindi television.

However, trouble started brewing in 2021, with their personal details spilling into the public domain.

Things deteriorated further when Rawal accused Mehra of "inflicting domestic violence," following which, Mehra was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police and released on bail the same day.

Complaint Have 'no access' to my child, alleged Mehra

In the conference, Mehra revealed that the man, Rohit Sathia, has known Rawal for about 14 years and is currently living with her in Mehra's house. "Rohit is a chain smoker, consumes alcohol, gutka, paan...my little son (Kavish) is present in the house, which is morally questionable on many levels," the 39-year-old alleged, per Pinkvilla. Mehra further claimed he has "no access" to Kavish.

Mudslinging Mehra accused estranged wife of physically assaulting him

Mehra heaped several allegations against his estranged wife, from her extramarital "affair" to her physically assaulting him with the help of a few others. Rawal had recently participated in the reality show Lock Upp and spoken to her co-contestants about her unfortunate personal situation. This didn't go down well with Mehra, who has now said that she blemished his reputation on the show.

Threats Mehra's family apparently received death threats; Rawal reacted to allegations

The Virrudh actor has also accused Sathia and Rawal of threatening him and his family. "My mother, father, and elder brother are also getting death threats which is very disturbing," Mehra added. Rawal, too, has broken her silence and said, "I-- am not commenting anything on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can't keep countering every statement of his."

Careers What are the actors best known for?

Mehra is best known for his role in the long-running Star Plus soap opera Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he starred opposite Hina Khan. He was also a participant on Bigg Boss 10. On the other hand, Rawal shot to fame through her breakthrough role in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. The estranged couple had also partaken in Nach Baliye 5 (2012-2013).