'Avrodh 2' to 'Paka': 5 must-watch titles streaming on SonyLIV

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

SonyLIV is where the action is, quite literally! The streaming platform has recently upgraded its roster with some popular movies and series that are loaded with comedy, action, and drama! Confused about what you should start with? Here's a list of new and upcoming titles curated by us to help you get started! Read on to know our top picks.

#1 'Dr. Arora'

Imtiaz Ali's web series, Dr. Arora, revolves around a sexologist who helps couples who come to him from different walks of life. Dr. Arora also addresses societal stigmas and challenges in relationships in a comical yet hard-hitting manner. After the Netflix series She, Ali teamed up with Archit Kumar and Sajid Ali on this show. Dr. Arora will release on July 22.

#2 'Paka'

Popular Malayalam drama Paka, directed by sound designer-turned-filmmaker Nithin Lukose, will drop on SonyLIV on Thursday (July 7). The critically-acclaimed film premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. SonyLIV announced the film's release and wrote, "A gripping drama of internecine, never-ending feud. Paka will be streaming on SonyLIV from July 7th. #Paka #PakaOnSonyLIV (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch 'Paka' trailer here

#3 'Avrodh Season 2 - The Siege Within'

The second season of Avrodh: The Siege Within on SonyLIV stars actors Abir Chatterjee (in his Hindi debut), Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Aahana Kumra, and Sanjay Suri. Chatterjee essays the role of Pradeep Bhattacharya, an income tax officer and a captain in the Indian Army who is tasked with disarming a security threat. The nine-episode series is currently streaming on the platform.

#4 'Meme Boys'

A SonyLIV Tamil Original, Meme Boys, is a quirky comedy-drama that is packed with references to popular Tamil culture. Actors Aditya Bhaskar, Namrata, Jayant, Siddharth, Badava Gopi, Latha Venkatraman, Sri Ganesh, and Nikhil Nair feature in the series. Gokul Krishna is the showrunner while Arun Koushik serves as the director. Meme Boys, created by Rajiv Rajaram and Drishya, will stream from July 22.