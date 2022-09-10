Entertainment

Disney drops first teaser-trailer of Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 10, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

'The Little Mermaid' will release on May 26, 2023.

Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, anchored by singer-actor Halle Bailey, at the Disney fan expo D23. It shows Bailey embracing her mermaid avatar and singing underwater. It is a live-action version of the original namesake film released in 1989. The Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns) directorial is heading toward a theatrical release on May 26, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 1989 film was based on Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytale The Little Mermaid and chronicled the story of Princess Ariel, a mermaid who falls in love with a human prince.

A bonafide success, it bagged two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The franchise, thus, has monumental sentimental value and will especially appeal to the original film's fans.

Teaser trailer Clip features stunning underwater shots, Bailey packs punch

The 1:24-minute-long teaser takes us on a journey into the world of the eponymous mermaid. Set to classic Disney background score, there are stunning shots of life underwater, with a special focus on all the flora-fauna that constitutes the water body. Bailey then proceeds to sing a few lines from the iconic Part of Your World. The clip has certainly amped up our expectations!

Quote Director Marshall called Bailey's performance 'a tour de force'

Marshall, heaping praises upon Bailey's performance as the titular protagonist, called her "a tour de force." "It's the range of what Halle brings, full and emotional and so joyous and fighter. You see [her] all sides." Marshall also said, "When we started this journey, it was very important to honor the original, but also re-imagine and bring some depth to the new film."

Twitter Post Watch the teaser trailer here

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Details Know more about the cast, crew of 'The Little Mermaid'

Jane Goldman (Stardust) and David Magee (Life of Pi) have penned the script for the fantasy love story. The cast comprises Jonah Hauer-King (Ashes in the Song), Melissa McCarthy (The Starling, Nine Perfect Strangers), Lorena Andrea (Warrior Nun), and Javier Bardem (Dune), among others. Alan Menken (Aladdin) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vivo) have handled the music department while the cinematography is by Dion Beebe (Collateral).