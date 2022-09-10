Entertainment

Major spoiler: 'GoT' already revealed Rhaenyra Targaryen's fate! Wait, what?

Major spoiler: 'GoT' already revealed Rhaenyra Targaryen's fate! Wait, what?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 10, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'House of the Dragon' is a prequel to HBO's 'Game of Thrones.'

One thing that loyal movie/series franchise fans hate more than the death of their favorite characters is spoilers. And if the spoilers are done by the makers themselves? Whether it's intentional or a goof-up, these could ruin the whole watching experience. In one such case, HBO's hit series Game of Thrones contains a major spoiler for its ongoing spinoff series House of the Dragon.

Background First, let's know what's what

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the fantasy drama Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra Targaryen is an important character in the new series, who has already gained a massive fanbase even though only three episodes of the first season have aired so far. She has her fans rooting for her to sit on the throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Details What is the spoiler about?

If you are still with us, you probably don't need the disclaimer about a major spoiler that we're about to give. The fate of the Targaryen princess has already been revealed in Game of Thrones! As any religious fan of the franchise, the writer started rewatching the episodes of GoT and stumbled upon an event where it was revealed that she dies.

Timeline Here's when the fate of Rhaenyra was revealed

Remember the evil little King Joffrey Baratheon and his grins whenever something terrible happened to anyone? In the fourth episode of the third season of Game of Thrones, he takes his future bride Margaery Tyrell around the Sept, showing her the final resting place of kings and queens of Westeros. During a brief moment, he happily describes the horrific ending of Rhaenyra.

Revelation Okay, so this is what happens to her

Note: Spoilers ahead. "Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather his dragon," Baratheon tells Tyrell with his usual disturbing glee. He further continues, "It ate her while her son watched. What's left of her is buried in the crypts right down there." And then he enthusiastically takes Tyrell to the next crypt while leaving all of us sobbing uncontrollably. Valar Morghulis, indeed!

Poll Who do you like the most in 'House of the Dragon'?