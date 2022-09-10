Entertainment

'LotR' to 'Crash Course': 5 new Amazon Prime Video shows

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 10, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at some new shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has proved to be quite the frontrunner when it comes to delighting viewers with diverse content across genres. From fantasy to comedy and drama to thrillers, the OTT giant has an exhaustive range of shows to keep you hooked all day! Now that the weekend is here, let's take a look at a few recently-released titles you can catch up on!

#1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Did you travel to Middle Earth yet? Amazon's biggest outing so far, the first two episodes of the fantasy adventure drama show The Rings of Power dropped on September 2 in India. It's set many years before the events of The Hobbit and explores the Second Age of Middle Earth. It's also reportedly the most expensive series ever, with a budget of $1B!

#2 'Making the Cut'

The reality show Making the Cut has delivered three seasons in three years! Created and presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the third season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 19. This season was judged by luxury fashion label Moschino's honcho Jeremy Scott and designer-actor Nicole Richie. It focuses on 10 entrepreneurs and designers "ready to take their brands to the next level."

#3 'A League of Their Own'

A League of Their Own was released on the platform on August 12. It stars Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, and Kelly McCormack in key roles. Jacobson has also served as the co-creator. The period sports dramedy is centered around the women's American professional baseball league during the Second World War. It has been adapted from its namesake film headlined by Tom Hanks.

#4 'Paper Girls'

This one is for the time-travel fanatics! Created by Stephany Folsom (writer for Toy Story 4), the series hit the streamer on July 29 and comprises eight episodes. Based on a namesake comic series written by Brian K Vaughan (writer, producer of Lost), it narrates the adventurous story of four girls who are unwittingly caught in a time-travel mystery crucial in saving the world!

#5 'Crash Course'

Annu Kapoor led Crash Course dropped on the streamer on August 5. It also stars Hetal Gada, Anushka Kaushik, Pranay Pachauri, and Udit Arora, among others. The first season has 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 40 minutes. The drama zooms in on the fierce competition between two rival coaching centers in India's coaching capital—Kota, Rajasthan, and its impact on the students.