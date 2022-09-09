Entertainment

'Thor: Love and Thunder' streaming on Hotstar. Watched it yet?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 09, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

'Thor: Love and Thunder' has arrived on Disney+ Hotstar.

It's time for Marvel geeks to roll up their sleeves and get ready to witness the God of thunder right from their homes! Marvel's superhero flick Thor: Love and Thunder is now available on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar. It was released on the OTT giant as a part of the platform's Disney+ Day gala. Read on to know more about this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder features actors Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles.

The latest version is the fourth installment of the Thor franchise and it has turned out to be a blockbuster.

It has reportedly earned more than $700M at the worldwide box office so far!

And the film's OTT arrival was most awaited.

Details Documentary of 'Thor's making to be streamed too

The arrival of Thor 4 on Disney+ Hotstar was announced by the OTT giant on social media. The streamer wrote, "Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder streaming now." Additionally, a documentary about the making of the film will also be premiered. Titled Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder the documentary will have interviews of the cast and crew and unseen footage.

Anticipation Will there be a fifth installment in 'Thor' franchise?

Meanwhile, director Waititi told Insider that he would direct Thor 5 if Hemsworth played the lead again. To recall, the post-credit scene at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder carried the message: "Thor will be back." However, it is not yet known if another standalone film is on the cards or whether he will make appearances in other films in the Marvel universe.

Updates Not just 'Thor,' these titles also arrived on Disney+ Hotstar

In addition to Thor, Disney+ Day also marked the premiere of several other highly-awaited titles like Remembering, Pinocchio, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, to name a few. Another documentary titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return arrived on the streamer, too. It's a behind-the-scenes documentary that will showcase the making of the Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi.