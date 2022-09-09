Entertainment

'Suriya 42' poster: Suriya gears up for first pan-India movie

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 09, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

'Suriya 42' will be directed by 'Siruthai' Siva.

One of the top actors of Kollywood, Suriya has a huge lineup of films in different stages of production. One of them is with director "Siruthai" Siva tentatively titled Suriya 42. On Friday, the makers of the upcoming film released its motion poster, while revealing that the film will be released in 10 languages. This will mark the actor's first pan-Indian release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suriya gained nationwide fame after the release of Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.

He recently bagged the National Award in the Best Actor category for the former.

All his upcoming projects are attracting attention.

Director Siva's recent project Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth received negative reviews and it also tanked at the box office.

So, this project is important to both of them.

Observation What does the motion poster show?

What we see in the poster is a bird's eye view of what looks like a battlefield. Along with it, a fierce eagle is also seen flying, looking for something. In the end, it lands on the shoulder of Suriya, who is dressed regally as a warrior. One can only see the Jai Bhim actor's rear-view, while his face was not revealed.

Twitter Post Take a look at the video here

Details All you need to know about 'Suriya 42'

Bollywood star Disha Patani is making her Kollywood debut with Suriya 42, while Yogi Babu plays a key role in it. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose its music. Touted to be an adventure period drama, the film will be shot in 3D. KE Gnanavel Raja is bankrolling the project under his banner, Studio Green along with UV Creations.

Information These are other projects of Suriya awaiting release

Meanwhile, the Singam 2 star has a huge lineup of films that are in various stages of production. He has a film with director Hari tentatively titled Suriya 41. He also has a film with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal and a sci-fi drama with Ravikumar. On the production front, he is reportedly bankrolling the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.