'Yashoda,' 'Money Back Guarantee,' 'Black Adam' receive new teasers

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 09, 2022, 04:15 pm 3 min read

'Yashoda,' 'Black Adam,' and 'Money Back Guarantee' have received new teasers/trailers.

A bunch of upcoming films across industries, languages, and genres just received updates and teasers! These include Pakistani multistarrer Money Back Guarantee, multilingual pan-Indian action film Yashoda, and DC's Black Adam. While Black Adam will release on October 21, Money Back Guarantee has locked the April 21, 2023 slot. Yashoda's release date is yet to be unveiled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the three teasers.

#1 'Yashoda'

After delivering a high-octane performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will awe the viewers once again in Yashoda. The teaser introduces us to the titular character, a pregnant woman who seems to be part of a covert cause/debilitating situation that plunges her into a relentless battle with unknown nemeses. The title is striking, considering Yashoda is Lord Krishna's adoptive mother.

Information Know everything about 'Yashoda'

Ruth Prabhu has called the film her "dream role" and "dream project." It was reportedly shot in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's directed by director duo Hari-Harish and co-stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma, among others. It's produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under his banner Sridevi Movies and is expected to release next year.

#2 'Black Adam'

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell, among others, Black Adam promises "a new era in DC universe." Johnson plays an anti-hero, and the film will follow his story 5,000 years after he was blessed with Egyptian gods' superpowers. In the new trailer, we see him assert dominance as he powerfully proclaims, "I am not peaceful, I kneel before no one."

There are heroes, there are villains and there is #BlackAdam



Details Here's more about 'Black Adam'

Black Adam received its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July this year. The film will mark Johnson's debut in the DC Universe and he is described as a character "born out of rage." Black Adam will follow his life's events and chronicle how the titular character's past tragedies lead him to become the mighty anti-hero and fuel his desire for revenge.

#3 'Money Back Guarantee'

Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan will be seen in Money Back Guarantee, alongside ex-cricketer Wasim Akram, Ayesha Omar, and Shaniera Akram. The 30-second teaser demonstrates a cat-and-mouse chase between police and supposed bank robbers. By the looks of it, we can expect quite a few bones to be broken. Though it's unlikely to release in India, it may be available on an OTT platform eventually.

Details Know more about 'Money Back Guarantee'

Money Back Guarantee, which was reportedly shot in Karachi and Thailand, has been stuck in limbo for a very long time and was originally scheduled to release in May 2020. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been directed and written by Faisal Qureshi (Teefa In Trouble) and produced by Zashko Films and Game Over Productions.