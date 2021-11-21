Suriya, Priyanka Mohan's 'Etharkkum Thuninthavan' gets a release date

Directed by Pandiraj, 'Etharkkum Thuninthavan' is touted to be a rural family drama

The makers of Kollywood actor Suriya's upcoming film titled Etharkkum Thuninthavan announced that the film will get a theatrical release on February 4, 2022. While it was anticipated that the Pandiraj directorial will have a box office clash with Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth's Valimai on Pongal, this announcement has made it clear that the makers have decided to play a safe game.

Importance

Why is this film important?

Suriya made heads turn with his last two hit OTT releases namely, Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru. However, the series of his last theatrical releases Kaappaan, NGK, and Thaana Serndha Koottam gave the actor a huge slump in his career as none of the films impressed neither fans nor critics. Will the upcoming flick finally be Suriya's long-awaited blockbuster? Let's wait and watch!

Release date was announced with a glimpse video

Coming back to Etharkkum Thuninthavan, the film's makers recently announced the release date while sharing a glimpse video. Going by the video, it can be understood that the film will be set against a rural backdrop like most of the director's previous outings. It shows Suriya shaking a leg for a foot-tapping background score and ends with the Ghajini actor posing a fierce look.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the glimpse video here

Cast

'Etharkkum Thuninthavan' is backed by an ensemble of talented cast

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has National Film Award-winning composer D Imman onboard. Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen playing the leading lady. Veteran actor Sathyaraj also has a pivotal role in the project. Saranya Ponvannan will be seen as Suriya's mother, while Unnale Unnale fame Vinay Rai is making a comeback with this film. He will be seen as the main antagonist.

Updates

Other upcoming projects of Suriya

Meanwhile, Suriya will be making a debut collaboration with ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a project titled Vaadivaasal. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film will be based on a book of the same name. He also has a film with director Hari titled Aruvaa. While some reports suggest that the film has been shelved, there is no official update regarding the same.