'Vikrant Rona': Kichcha Sudeep-starrer's overseas rights sold for stunning amount

'Vikrant Rona': Kichcha Sudeep-starrer's overseas rights sold for stunning amount

May 09, 2022

'Vikrant Rona' is set to hit the big screens on July 28

Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited projects of Sandalwood. Starring Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, it is gearing up for a release on July 28. And, news has it that its overseas marketing rights have been sold for a stunning amount of Rs. 10 crore. One Twenty 8 media has acquired the distribution rights. The 3D mystery-thriller has been directed by Anup Bhandari.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though details aren't out yet, some reports have suggested that Vikrant Rona has been made on a budget of Rs. 50-95cr.

Since it has been made in 3D and will be heavy on special effects, viewers are in for a visual treat, if not anything else.

Also, Sudeep's fans are eagerly waiting for the film as the promotional videos gave out serious Indiana Jones-vibes.

Quote 'Highest deal for a Kannada film' or is it?

Speaking about the overseas rights development, producer Jack Manjunath claimed that "It is the highest for a Kannada film and on par with the other South Indian Languages." But, some previous reports have claimed that overseas rights of KGF: Chapter 2, also a Kannada venture, have been sold for Rs. 100cr. Whatever be the case, this is a great development for team Vikrant Rona.

Details 'Remaining details' to be announced soon

"I've always maintained that content of film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world and this deal is a testament to it," Manjunath exulted. "Extremely happy about the purchase...will announce the remaining details at the earliest," he added. As far as its digital and satellite rights are concerned, the same have been purchased by Zee Kannada and ZEE5, respectively.

Information Know more about the film's crew

Presented by Zee Studios, the upcoming movie has been produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian via Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, respectively. Kiccha Creations is also backing Vikrant Rona. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music, while William David has cranked the camera. It will reportedly get released in 14 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Mandarin, French, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, English, etc.