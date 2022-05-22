Entertainment

'12th Man' review: Mohanlal leads loosely plotted murder mystery

Mohanlal's '12th Man' is a half-good mystery thriller.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are back! After delivering hits like Drishyam and its sequel, the duo came together for 12th Man—a mystery thriller that could very well be straight out of Agatha Christie's books. 12th Man's plot unfolds slowly, giving you enough time to soak in the drama. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Here's how the movie fared.

Plot Seemingly close-knit friends hold secrets from each other

A group of friends, who are apparently close since college, go to a hill station resort to celebrate their friend's bachelor party. While everyone is in a mood for celebration, their party gets interrupted by an inebriated stranger. They play a game to prove how honest they have all been to each other, but soon find out that a lot has been kept hidden.

Twist Party stops when one of friends dies mysteriously

Things start to get heated and the friends begin to turn on each other once the secrets start to come out. The situation escalates further when they find out that one of their friends has died mysteriously. Chandrasekhar (Mohanlal), who had previously crashed their party, turns out to be a suspended Deputy Superintended of Police—the "12th Man" as he calls himself—and begins his investigation.

Investigation Everyone seems to have a motive

When the friends are questioned about their motives and dark secrets, their behavioral changes leave you guessing about the murderer. The friends, who were supposed to be close, plot and gossip behind each other's backs and even try to desperately plead themselves innocent with their half-truths. Suspicion looms as everyone seems to have a motive. But frankly, it plays out in a confusing manner.

Observations Story feels predictable, characters not fleshed out properly

The screenplay by KR Krishnakumar, which is based on Sunir Khertapal's story, feels a little wonky and it takes some effort to follow Chandrasekhar's investigation. The cop goes through every member of the group and ticks off the list of suspects to get to the murderer. However, with 11 characters in question, the story feels cramped. We also see some obvious revelations taking place.

Pros and cons Investigation takes up screen time, film lacks suspense

The investigation feels prolonged and the ending doesn't have a satisfying conclusion like you would expect from a well-crafted thriller. However, the cinematography by Satheesh Kurup deserves a mention. The silent, cut-off location goes well with the mystery-shrouded storyline. While the film lacks the obvious elements of a good thriller like proper suspense and a gripping, unpredictable narrative, it is a half-good attempt.

Conclusion Story of '12th Man' could have been crisper

Mohanlal tries to give his best in portraying Chandrasekhar. The other lead actors like Unni Mukundan, Priyanka Nair, Saiju Kurup, Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Rahul Madhav, and Aditi Ravi, among others, give convincing performances. Joseph's 12th Man could have shaved off a good 20 minutes or more to present a crisp storyline, but the end product can be given a watch. Verdict: 2/5 stars.