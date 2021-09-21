'Jungle Cruise' was an 'enchanting' experience: Blunt and Johnson

'Jungle Cruise' is set to release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt said they had a great time filming Disney's upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, the film is touted to be an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt).

Details

The actors especially enjoyed sequences shot on boat La Quila

Johnson and Blunt especially enjoyed the sequences which were shot on the boat La Quila. "In essence, Frank's boat, La Quila, is like the Millennium Falcon is to Han Solo in Star Wars. It's his baby. It may look dilapidated. It may look like a piece of junk, but it's a beauty when it goes. It's in itself its own character," said Johnson.

Experience

Rickety old boat had something really charming about it: Blunt

For Blunt, the rickety old boat had something really charming about it, which transported her to the whole new world. "La Quila is Frank's pride and joy. She represents Frank's heart and soul, in many ways. There is something incredibly charming about this rickety old boat that's going to hopefully carry them all through this adventure," she said.

Other actors

'Jungle Cruise' has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

"Working on La Quila was really enchanting. You always want to be on sets that transport you somewhere else. And she was a comfy boat. There were lots of little places you could sit or curl up," Blunt added. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also features actors Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Release

The film is set to release in India on Friday

Cinema halls in India are going to be pretty busy in the coming months since many big-budgeted and much-anticipated Hollywood films are lined up for theatrical release. Jungle Cruise is set to release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film hit international halls in July and a sequel is already being made.