After 'Jungle Cruise,' where can you see Dwayne Johnson next?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 03:38 pm

Upcoming projects of Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was last seen on screen in Jungle Cruise, co-starring Emily Blunt. The film, owing to the pandemic scare, couldn't do lucrative business as is expected from a Johnson movie. But this doesn't mean the ex-professional wrestler, boasting of a stellar net worth of $400mn, is out of work. He has several interesting projects in hand. Let's see where we'll see him next.

Number 1

'Red Notice': The Rock as FBI agent comes in November

Write caption here

A while back, the 49-year-old impressed us with his suave portrayal of FBI agent John Hartley in the Red Notice trailer. In fact, his controlled onscreen presence has upped the excitement around the film, which hits Netflix this November 12. Co-produced by him, Red Notice has Gal Gadot as Sarah Black and Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth, who are rivals of each other.

Number 2

'DC League of Super-Pets': Johnson voices Krypto, Superman's dog

DC League of Super-Pets is Johnson's third voice role after Planet 51 and Moana, where he played Cpt. Charles T. Baker and Maui, respectively. In this 3D animated superhero comedy, also produced by him, Johnson will be the voice of Krypto the Superdog, Superman's dog. Meanwhile, his dear buddy/frequent collaborator Kevin Hart will be Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman's dog. It releases next May.

Number 3

'Black Adam': His first superhero venture, also backed by him

Black Adam, based on DC comics by the same name, is Johnson's first official superhero film. The character is Shazam's archenemy, so the movie will be on a villainous man. Backed by Johnson, the project has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop), and is currently in post-production stage. The film is slated to hit theaters in the United States on July 29, 2022.

Number 4

'Jungle Cruise' sequel: Johnson, Blunt to reprise their roles

A month after Jungle Cruise's release, news floated that a sequel is in works with Johnson and Blunt reprising their roles of steamboat skipper Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, a botanist, respectively. Collet-Serra will reportedly return as director and Michael Green comes back as the scriptwriter. The sequel can work on Lily and Frank's relationship, which got a headway in the July release.