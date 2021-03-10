Last updated on Mar 10, 2021, 12:07 am

DC Universe is filled with powerful superheroes and villains, responsible for mega-events. But there are some loyal characters who are important during these quests but get ignored quite often. These are the animals of this vast universe comprising "World's Greatest Super Heroes." In honor of the future DC Super Pets movie (expected release in 2022), here are some iconic pets of this universe.

Dawg Dawg, the bulldog, is Lobo's constant companion

Lobo is a badass space bounty hunter, who has an equally badass dog. I mean, his name IS Dawg. What else can we expect? This bulldog follows Lobo everywhere he goes. More recently, he was seen accompanying him to Earth to fight Green Lantern and Atrocitus. Despite being a loyal and constant companion, Dawg often gets disowned when he gets in trouble.

Streaky Powers similar to Superman, Streaky the cat was Supergirl's 'super-pet'

Streaky the cat was an ordinary cat in the beginning. But his inquisitive nature brought him in contact with X-kryptonite, which gave him superpowers. Since his powers were similar to Superman and Supergirl, he became one of the first super-pets. Sadly, Streaky was retconned back to an ordinary cat following the Crisis on Infinite Earths, and barely made an appearance after that.

Gleek Gleek is the Wonder Twins's blue monkey from Exxor

Gleek is a blue monkey from the planet Exxor, who accompanied the shape-shifting Wonder Twins (Zan and Jayna) when they came to Earth. Introduced through the animated series called Super Friends, this monkey has found a place in DC mainstream continuity alongside Zan and Jayna. Gleek has enhanced strength and intelligence and a prehensile tail that can be stretched to several meters.

Ace Ace the Bat-Hound is Batman and Robin's dog

Ace the Bat-Hound is the canine member of the Bat-Family. Rescued and adopted by Batman and Robin, Ace was a part of Batman's Silver Age stories, where he wore a mask to conceal his identity as Bruce Wayne's dog. There have been several dogs named Ace in DC since 1955. But it would be great to see the original good boy back in prominence.

Krypto Krypto: Superman, his family's most loyal ally with Kryptonian superpowers