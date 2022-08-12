Entertainment

'I Am Groot,' 'Shabaash Mithu': OTT weekend watchlist is here

'I Am Groot,' 'Shabaash Mithu': OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 12, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Your weekend watchlist is here!

The weekend is coming! With the weather getting gloomier by the day, staying at home and binge-watching shows on TV may not seem like a bad idea. Although, we've got a list of films and series that are fresh on the OTT platforms this week to help you. After Darlings and The Sandman dominated OTT platforms last week, here's what you can watch next.

#1 'I Am Groot'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released I Am Groot, its first series of short films on Disney+ Hotstar on August 10. In the series, Baby Groot takes center stage as we embark on a journey to discover his glory days growing up among the stars and the times this mischievous toddler got into trouble. And, the next batch of shorts is already underway!

#2 'Shabaash Mithu'

After its theatrical release on July 15, Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu will premiere on Netflix and Voot Select on Friday. In the film, Pannu essayed the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and narrated the hardship and grit it takes to make a name in a rather male-dominated sport. Srijit Mukherji's Shabaash Mithu is a tribute to the recently retired cricket icon.

#3 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3

The coming-of-age comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever created by Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Lang Fisher is back with another serving of Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) complicated love life. This time, we'll see Vishwakumar deal with high school, friends, and her romance with the popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Season 3 of Never Have I Ever will release on August 12 on Netflix.

#4 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

Rashtra Kavach Om, starring actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana released in theaters on July 1. The action feature is helmed by debutant director Kapil Verma. In the film, Roy Kapur took on the role of a para commando who is out on a mission. Rashtra Kavach Om premiered on ZEE5 on August 11.

#5 'Malayankunju'

Fahadh Faasil's survival thriller Malayankunju hit the big screens on July 22 and made its way to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 11. Helmed by director Sajimon Prabhakar, Malayankunju revolves around a man who gets trapped in a landslide. Faasil appears as an ill-tempered electronics technician, Anikkuttan, who battles with his past traumas. He soon finds himself in a grim situation.