Best Netflix features: From spatial audio to hidden search codes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 09, 2022, 04:10 pm

With nearly 222 million subscribers, Netflix is the world's most popular video streaming service. Whether you binge-watch your favorite TV shows and movies or see them at a leisurely pace, there are always ways to improve your experience. Here, we have curated some of the best tips, hidden tricks, and latest features that will help you get the most out of your account.

Tip #1 You can change the appearance of subtitles

The subtitles by default bear a yellow sans-serif font. However, it is possible to change the font type, text shadowing, and size. Simply head to 'Your Account,' 'Your Profile,' and then 'Subtitle Appearance.' A pop-up box appears where you can change the look. If you do not like what you see, tap on 'Reset to default' and the default subtitle settings will be restored.

Tip #2 Show appreciation for content with two thumbs up

The Two Thumbs Up feature is a way for you to let the company know that you are a huge fan of a particular movie or show. This facility can be used across all devices. Whenever you click on the Two Thumbs Up for specific content, Netflix starts recommending more titles of the production teams, cast members, and similar genres.

Information Content is now available in VR mode

Netflix can be used on Oculus using a virtual reality (VR) application. Simply put on the headset and open the app. You will see yourself in a cabin with a TV and Netflix. Select your preferred content and the lights will get dimmed.

Tip #4 Hidden codes make searching for titles easier

Netflix offers hidden four- or five-digit codes that can be used to make searching content easier. These codes pertain to specific genres and can be used on web browsers. To use them, find the code of your preferred content type and paste them into the streamer's search menu. Some popular codes are 1568 (science fiction and fantasy), 10118 (superhero movies), and 75405 (zombie films).

Tip #5 Stop auto playback and adjust data usage

The next episode of every show is auto-played. To switch it off, click on the top right corner of the screen, tap on 'Your Account,' and select 'Playback Settings.' Meanwhile, to adjust data usage from the web browser, open your profile and select 'Playback Settings.' There are four options: Auto, Low, Medium, and High. Select your preferred option and save.

Tip #6 Use spatial audio for an immersive experience

Netflix has partnered with Sennheiser to bring spatial audio to select content. This feature works across all devices and streaming plans. Viewers do not require any additional equipment and the effect is more noticeable to those who wear headphones. However, the sound output does not have a sense of direction. Content like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Red Notice now support spatial audio.